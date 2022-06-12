One Piece: Red Promo Introduces Shanks' Big Crew

✖

One Piece will be bringing in Red-Haired Shanks into its next major feature film, and the newest promo for One Piece: Red has introduced fans to the rest of Shanks' Red Hair Pirates crew and their present day character designs! One Piece will be launching its next major feature film across Japan later this Summer, and it will be featuring Shanks as part of the main story for the first time in quite a long time. Furthermore, the film is teasing not only a look at Shanks in the present day, but the present day updates for each of his crew members as well.

Much like how the film had previously revealed a look at the new character designs original series creator Eiichiro Oda crafted for One Piece: Red, the newest promo for the film released on its official Twitter account gives fans a look at the present day designs for each of the Red Hair Pirates coming to the film alongside Shanks. The cast for this important crew has been set as well, and given their likely important for the franchise moving forward it's important that all of this has been set now. Check out the latest promo for One Piece: Red below:

One Piece Film: Red has also confirmed that the voice cast behind Red-Haired Shanks' crew from the anime will be returning for the new movie too with the likes of Shuichi Ikeda as Shanks, Aruno Tahara as Ben Beckman, Jin Domon as Lucky Roux, Michitaka Kobayashi as Yassop, and Shiro Saito as Rockstar all set to return. New additions to the cast for the rest of the crew include Kenichi Ono as Lime Juice, Kotaro Nakamura as Bonk Punch, Bin Shimada as Monster, Issei Futamata as Building Snake, Hikaru Midorikawa as Hongou, and Jouji Nakata as Howling Gabu.

Directed by Code Geass franchise director Goro Taniguchi, written by One Piece: Gold writer Tsutomu Kuroiwa, and with original series creator Eiichiro Oda as creative producer, One Piece Film: Red officially releases in theaters across Japan on August 6th but has yet to set a date for its international releases as of this writing. It's highly likely territories outside of the country will get to see the new movie later this year (or even early 2023) given the franchise's popularity, however.

