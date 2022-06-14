One Piece: Red Highlights Shanks' Modern Look in New Ad

✖

One Piece: Red is set to hit theaters in Japan this summer, not just presenting a new adventure for Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates, but also in bringing back Red-Haired Shanks to the fray of the Grand Line. With the fifteenth movie of the series also taking the opportunity to reveal that Shanks had a daughter named Uta, billed as the "Ultimate Diva with a voice that can change the world," it seems that a new look at Shanks' modern fit has arrived online and is presented by none other than the series creator, Eiichiro Oda.

Shanks had a serious effect on the life of Luffy, introducing the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates to the Devil Fruit that would grant him both his rubber powers as well as the several transformations that we've seen Monkey use throughout his long career in One Piece. While it has yet to be confirmed whether Luffy and Shanks will actually come face-to-face once again, with the two having yet to do so in the Shonen franchise since Luffy's childhood, the fact that we're being shown a modern aesthetic for the Red-Haired swashbuckler certainly lends credence to the idea that we might get the long-awaited reunion between two of the biggest pirates of the Grand Line.

Twitter User New World Artur shared the new sketch from One Piece creator, Eiichiro Oda, showing off the new modern look of Shanks, with his role in One Piece: Red still being something of a mystery with his daughter set to team up with the Straw Hat Pirates to take on a mysterious threat:

Sketch by Oda of present day Shanks as he'll appear in One Piece RED! pic.twitter.com/lD5iDbHiIJ — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) June 10, 2022

The War For Wano has come to an end within One Piece's manga, with many anime fans wondering if the upcoming movie will take place following this storyline or if the story of Red will take place outside of the timeline. If this new story does take place following the Wano Arc, perhaps we'll see Luffy's Gear Fifth transformation appear on the big screen for the first time.

What do you think of Shanks' new look in One Piece: Red? Do you think we'll finally see Shanks and Luffy re-unite? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.