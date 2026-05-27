One Piece Remake Director Shares Promising Anime Update: “We Finally Achieved a Level of Quality”

Last week, One Piece shared several major updates regarding the highly anticipated anime remake by WIT Studio in partnership with Netflix. The remake was announced in December 2023 during the Jump Festa and confirmed to adapt the East Blue Saga of the manga. The original anime by Toei Animation has been ongoing since 1999, and it has released over 1100 episodes, which always overwhelms new viewers. Over time, the pacing of the anime was significantly slowed down, and the series became lengthier than it should have been since it had to keep up with the weekly schedule. While the Elbaph Arc has changed the schedule for the first time ever, the anime will still adapt only one chapter per episode. On the other hand, the remake aims to attract new fans with a steadier pacing and modern animation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The remake will adapt the first 50 chapters of the manga in seven episodes and will begin streaming in February 2027. Although fans still await an official trailer, the series will release it in a few months. Additionally, the anime will also appear at Netflix’s event during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, the world’s biggest animation festival. The festival will run from June 21st to June 27th, 2026, and What’s on Netflix shared details on this year’s slate. Fans can expect new concept art, sneak peeks, and even more during the festival.

The One Piece Will Fix The Original Anime’s Biggest Issues

So far, no information on how many seasons the remake anime will release. One Piece is one of the longest-running manga of all time, so it will take several years to adapt the entire story into modern animation. The story will start from the East Blue Saga, where Luffy begins his journey and forms a crew to travel all the way to the Grand Line. The first season will adapt up to the Baratie Arc, although it’s uncertain if the entire arc will be covered.

At the very least, Sanji will be introduced in the first season, along with the rest of the East Blue crew. The conceptual sketches featured in the trailer include some of the most beloved scenes from the first saga of the story. Not only that, but the character designs depict how they looked at the beginning of the story. While the pacing of the original anime series in the first saga wasn’t nearly as bad as post-time skip, WIT Studio will fix the 4:3 aspect ratio, which was common in the 1990s animation, but it’s not used anymore.

The remake announcement was made in the same year the live-action series by Netflix was released, which popularized the franchise across the globe. The anime remake aims to do the same by attracting new fans with a better-paced show. Currently, the original anime is featuring the highly anticipated Elbaph Arc of the Final Saga, and fans can catch up to it on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!













