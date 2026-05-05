Netflix’s The One Piece Reveals Release Window And Other Big Details

While Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates have had their hands full in Elbaph, Netflix is preparing to venture into the past for the upcoming remake, The One Piece. In the past, anime fans have had the opportunity to see brief glimpses into what Wit Studio has cooking for the Grand Line, but the latest release from the streaming service has dropped a megaton regarding this new anime. Not only has the platform shared a release window as to when we can expect The One Piece to arrive, but it has also revealed how much season one will cover and who will and won’t make an appearance.

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The One Piece is slated to finally arrive on Netflix next year, in February 2027. According to the streaming service, the upcoming remake will consist of seven episodes, totaling around three-hundred minutes of content thanks to Wit Studio. This arc would cover the first fifty chapters of the original manga by creator Eiichiro Oda, meaning that characters such as Tony Tony Chopper, Brook, and Franky would not appear. Luckily, this would mean that Sanji would make an appearance, as the beloved cook makes an appearance at the tail end of the season if it sticks to the manga. You can check out a new poster to hype up the remake by Netflix below, celebrating Luffy’s earlier days before his quest to become the King of the Pirates.

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The One Piece Summary

Courtesy of Netflix

For those wondering when The One Piece would end its first season, chapter fifty of the original manga saw the introduction of Dracule Mihawk, the world’s greatest swordsman. With Zoro hoping to defeat him to gain the title for himself, the remake wouldn’t be able to show off that battle, in fact, it would end moments before the duel took place. On top of Mihawk’s appearance, the season would end on quite the cliffhanger, as One Piece’s fiftieth chapter saw Nami ditching the crew with treasure in tow. Those hoping to see the events of Arlong Park might be disappointed to learn that it wouldn’t arrive as part of Wit’s first season, though it might be a major part of a second should it be renewed.

As a reminder, The One Piece might be covering the same material as Toei Animation’s ongoing anime adaptation, but it is making some big changes. Wit and Netflix have gone on record in the build-up to the remake that the series will stick closer to the manga, meaning fans shouldn’t expect much, if any, “filler.” While this fact might mean far less episodes will be needed, Wit would still have quite the challenge on their hands in adapting all of One Piece’s story. It would take untold years to catch the remake up to speed, but fingers crossed that it ultimately gets the chance to do so.

What do you think of The One Piece’s bombshells when it comes to its upcoming release? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Press Release