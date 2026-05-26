Chainsaw Man Reveals First Look at New Release After Finale

Chainsaw Man was one of many major Shonen Jump franchises that have come to an end this year after many years of serialization, and it’s getting ready for its final manga release with the first look at what’s next after its grand finale. Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man ended its run after eight years with its final chapter, and fans are still debating whether or not it was a good finale all these months later. But fans will get a new chance to reflect on that ending as the final volume is readying for its launch.

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Chainsaw Man will be making its debut on shelves with the 24th and final volume of the manga later this Summer, and the cover art has been revealed the latest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This final volume seemingly won’t include an extra chapter or story like many fans had been hoping for but more details for the manga will be revealed soon enough as it gears up for its release. You can check out the cover art for Chainsaw Man Volume 24 below ahead of its launch in Japan.

Chainsaw Man Final Volume Cover Art Revealed

Courtesy of Shueisha

Like many of the modern Shonen Jump hits that have since come to an end, fans have been hotly debating its ending for the last few months. The final chapter seemed to have such an abrupt ending to the story that there’s a large contingent of fans who are hoping that there’s still some kind of “true ending” that could be included in the final volume. There have been Shonen Jump hits that have come out with epilogues expanding on their original endings, so there’s been a hope that this is one of those times as well.

Signs don’t seem to point to a potential expanded ending for Chainsaw Man as the final chapter, and the sudden nature of it is what ultimately took fans by surprise. There were a few characters that didn’t seem to get any conclusive ending despite playing a role in the final arcs, and plenty weren’t happy with Denji’s ending either. But it seem like despite all of that negativity, the cover art for the final volume highlights how the finale had come full circle with Denji’s growth through it all to this point.

What’s Next for Chainsaw Man?

Courtesy of Shueisha / MAPPA

If you would rather catch up with the Chainsaw Man anime instead, luckily there are some new releases to keep an eye out for. Not only can you check out the first season of the TV anime now streaming with Crunchyroll in both English and Japanese language audio releases, but you can also check out the recently released Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc exclusively streaming with the platform as well. And even more of the anime is now on the way.

Chainsaw Man – Assassins Arc has been announced as the next major entry for the anime, and MAPPA will be handling its production. Staff details have yet to be revealed, nor has the format for this new anime been revealed either. It could be a full season of the TV anime, or a potential new film considering it’s about the same length as the Bomb Devil arc from Fujimoto’s manga release.

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HT – @WSJ_manga on X