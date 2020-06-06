One Piece Gets Official Makeover from Black Clover's Creator

✖

Did you know that Black Clover series creator Yuki Tabata once crafted an official makeover for One Piece's Roronoa Zoro? When One Piece celebrated the 20th Anniversary of series creator Eiichiro Oda's manga a few years ago, Shueisha really went all out for the occasion with a special double cover of Weekly Shonen Jump. This cover not only featured the various heroes of the magazine, but also had each artist give their own hero a special makeover inspired by Eiichiro Oda's characters. This resulted in some pretty unique mash ups.

For Tabata's take on the franchise, he ended up taking Asta and giving him a makeover inspired by Roronoa Zoro. This resulted in a fun look for both characters that takes Asta's more childish energy and hilarious combines it with Zoro's fierce New World look. Given that the both of them are sword fighters, the mash up works all too well.

As mentioned, this makeover was part of an extended Shonen Jump celebration that also featured work from My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi, Haikyuu!! creator Haruichi Furudate, Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma illustrator Shun Saeki, and more. For those interested in the full cover, @JumpCovers on Twitter recently shared a closer look at the special celebratory cover. Check it out:

It's always fun seeing Shonen Jump creators collaborate on projects like this because fans are always curious as to how the manga creators would envision characters and worlds that aren't specifically their own. Although these various Jump series have collided in special anime or video game projects, it's rare that they have full manga crossovers.

It's something sorely needed in this day and age as fans begin to wonder how the worlds of various series could blend into something new. Not only that, it would be fun seeing which characters would do the best in any of the given manga worlds from the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

What do you think of Tabata's take on Roronoa Zoro? Which One Piece characters would you want to see in Tabata's style? Which of the One Piece characters would best fit into the world of Black Clover and vice versa? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

