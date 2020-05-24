Black Clover Creator Congratulates Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba on its Historic Run

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba brought its historic run to an end in the previous issue, and now Black Clover's creator has shared their message of congratulations! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ended a huge run as one of the most popular manga running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump last week, and many of the other creators in the magazine sent their congratulatory messages to series creator Koyoharu Gotouge for the big accomplishment. Now Black Clover's series creator Yuki Tabata also had a pleasant message for Goutouge with the latest issue of the magazine.

Each issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump comes with special comments from the authors themselves (which Viz Media always translates and shares on their official website) that gives fans a look into their private lives. And Tabata's certainly gave a look while being sure to congratulate Gotouge, "Congratulations to Gotouge Sensei!! Once things have calmed down, please come over to play with my daughter and my dog."

Yuki Tabata was only one of the major series creators congratulations Koyoharu Gotouge on the accomplishment as the previous issue of the magazine included special messages from The Promised Neverland's Kaiu Shirai, who stated "Gotouge sensei! What a conclusion! What an amazing day. I'll be awaiting the next time we meet!" My Hero Academia's Kohei Horikoshi who stated, "Congratulations Gotouge sensei! Thank you so much for a wonderful manga. You are a legend!"

(Photo: Shueisha)

Dr. Stone's Riichiro Inagaki also said the following, "Congratulations on your ends! Gotogue-san, thank you very much." And finally, series creator Koyoharu Gotouge thanked fans for their support, "Thank you so much! I wish happiness from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has supported me."

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's manga run might have come to an end, but it's nowhere near the end of the franchise as a whole. Although a second full season has yet to be confirmed as of this writing, the anime will be continuing with a brand new feature film adapting the events of the Mugen Train arc of the original series. Not only that, but there will be a short spin-off manga focusing on the fan favorite standout Kyojuro Rengoku.

