One Piece Unleashes Its New Admiral's Devil Fruit Power

One Piece has finally kickstarted the final saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running action manga series, and the first chapter of this new era has unleashed its newest Admiral's Devil Fruit power! It was revealed during the Reverie arc that following Sakazuki's promotion and other shake ups in the ranks, there was a new Admiral promoted to the position. Fans have been curious to see what this new Admiral could do, and the cliffhanger from the final chapter of the Wano Country arc had teased that this new foe had made their move and was already on Wano's shores in search of Luffy.

The previous chapter of the series saw Ryokugyu made his way to Wano in order to capture Luffy as soon as possible in the wake of the Straw Hat Captain becoming a new Emperor, and the first glimpses at his Devil Fruit power teased he was going to be a very deadly villain to deal with. The newest chapter of the series takes this even further by fully unleashing his Devil Fruit, the Woods-Woods Fruit, and it's already seeming like one of the most powerful abilities in the World Government fitting of his position as an Admiral.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1054 of One Piece picks up shortly after Ryokugyu began tearing his way through the outskirts of Wano, and the remnants of the Akazaya Nine have stepped in to stall him for as long as possible so he doesn't interruption Wano's victory celebration. It's here that Ryokugyu reveals that he has the Woods-Woods Fruit, and it's a Logia that he describes as "nature itself" given just how much influence forests have on nature just as much as the open seas do. With this power, he spreads out branches and becomes a "woodsman" tough to deal with.

But what's even scarier than his powers are his views on the world. Much like many of the other military foes we've seen, he's got a very blunt view that everyone is committing crimes. He views the people of Wano as those without rights since they aren't a part of the government and is willing to kill as long as they are breaking the law. This mentality coupled with a powerful Logia type makes him definitely someone to keep an eye heading into the grand finale.

How do you feel about Ryokugyu's Devil Fruit power? Who do you think will end up fighting him in the end?