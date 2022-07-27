One Piece Confirms a Major Character's Disappearance

One Piece has now kicked off the highly anticipated final saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running series, and the first chapter of this new phase has confirmed that a major fan favorite character has suddenly disappeared. It's been so long since Luffy and the others landed on Wano's isolated shores that one of the major questions fans have raised over the Wano Country arc is just what is happening to the outside world. Following the shake up teased with the cliffhanger from the end of the Reverie, it seems so much more has gone down than fans might have realized.

The final saga of One Piece officially began with the newest chapter of the series, and it did so with a bang as fans finally got an update as to some of what has been happening to the outside world. Sabo and the revolutionaries' fate after the Reverie has been officially revealed, and unfortunately there was a much more negative fallout than fans might have expected. Because while Sabo and the others have been confirmed to be okay, the chapter also unfortunately confirms that Princess Vivi Nefertari has gone missing following the death of her father.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Chapter 1054 of One Piece revisits the Navy headquarters, and it's here that Sakazuki reveals that Sabo has since become a major hero to the people of the world for killing Vivi's father Cobra. It's seen as a big deal as the Nefertari family is one of the original 20 families that started the World Government in the first place, but the more intriguing detail comes soon after as it was also revealed that Vivi has gone missing following her father's death. Details for her disappearance are scarce, but it's revealed that it happened at the same time.

Given what we know about Sabo and the revolutionaries, and about Alabasta's secret ally ship with Luffy and the Straw Hats, it's hard to believe that both of these characters have been taken out of the equation like that. Given the mysterious nature of her disappearance and timing of the matter, it's not hard to possibly connect the dots and theorize that Vivi willingly left with the revolutionaries as part of a greater scheme.

It's certainly a tease that will pay off as the final saga continues, so it's just a matter of when. What do you think of Vivi's disappearance? Is she working with someone to fool the government? Could she be in some real danger? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!