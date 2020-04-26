One Piece Legends Get Makeover from My Hero Academia Creator

✖

One Piece has been running for over two decades as of this writing, and series creator Eiichiro Oda has introduced us to multiple facets of this world over that tenure. One of the major reasons fans keep coming back to the series week after week (even in the face of major troubles) is the strength of its characters from the core cast and to the ancillary additions. The series is packed to the brim with so many memorable designs and personalities, that it has inspired countless fans and artists. This even includes those who also have series running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump like My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi!

In the latest issue of One Piece Magazine in Japan (as spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter), Kohei Horikoshi actually offered up a few sketches of some of One Piece's memorable characters! Sharing his take on member of the Worst Generation, Scatchmen Apoo, and the Mermaid Princess Shirahoshi from the Fishman Island arc, fans are in love with Horikoshi's eye for these characters.

Apoo & Shirahoshi (ONE PIECE) sketches by Kohei Horikoshi, mangaka of My Hero Academia, from ONE PIECE Magazine Volume 9. pic.twitter.com/3ujCjGD3RG — Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) April 25, 2020

While noting that Apoo looks just like he does in Oda's original manga, fans have joked that Shirahoshi instead looks like a giant version of the My Hero Academia heroine Ochaco Uraraka. This isn't a bad thing in any situation (especially because Horikoshi knows his way around giant heroines), but it does beg the question of what the rest of the One Piece cast would look like in Horikoshi's style.

There's a tease of what his Luffy would look like thanks to the jokingly placed tiny Luffy on Shirahoshi's tail (much like their dynamic during the Fishman Island arc), but it's really only scratching the surface of the Straw Hat crew alone. With One Piece now expanding with an official spin-off from Dr. Stone's illustrator, maybe there's hope for a Horikoshi spin-off in the future? One can only hope!

What do you think of Kohei Horikoshi's take on the One Piece world? Which characters would look great in the My Hero Academia creator's style? Which heroes or villains would fit right into the world of One Piece? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

