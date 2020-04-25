My Hero Academia Creator Pens Roronoa Zoro in Tribute to One Piece

✖

Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia and Eiichiro Oda's One Piece share quite a bit in common. Although the two take place in entirely different worlds, the two series have a huge roster of characters with their own allegiances and personalities, and many of them have a special power that alters their body in some way. So it's not hard to imagine what the creator of My Hero Academia would do if allowed to use the characters from One Piece, and vice versa since they share so many similarities at their core.

Fans recently got a taste of what that might look like with the latest volume of One Piece magazine in Japan. As spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter, Kohei Horikoshi actually paid tribute to the series with a cool sketch of One Piece's Roronoa Zoro. Zoro looks like he'd fit right into My Hero Academia, and given his poor sense of direction...that could potentially happen someday if he ever gets separated from the other Straw Hats! Check it out:

Roronoa Zoro (ONE PIECE) sketch by Kohei Horikoshi, mangaka of My Hero Academia, from ONE PIECE Magazine Volume 9. pic.twitter.com/6VKmFY4k5t — Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) April 23, 2020

One Piece is no stranger to having multiple artists give their takes on its world. Just last year, One Piece actually got a slick makeover from Dr. Stone and Sun-ken Rock illustrator Boichi. With a new take on the famous fight between Zoro and Hawkeye Mihawk in the East Blue saga of the series. The illustrator will soon be returning to the world of One Piece too with a manga adaptation of the spin-off novel, One Piece: Ace's Story.

Kohei Horikoshi has yet to take on that kind of project, but now seeing his take on Zoro fans are wondering what other characters Horikoshi could give a new spin too. This is especially true for the heroines of the series as Horikoshi has gotten a lot of love for fans for his many well designed heroines and villainesses.

Which One Piece characters would fit right into the hero world of My Hero Academia? Which of My Hero Academia's heroes would make for a great pirate? How about the villains? Would Luffy and Izuku Midoriya get along? Who would win in a fight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

