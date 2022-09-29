Is One Piece About to Get a Special Vans Collection?

One Piece has had a big 2022, with the War For Wano coming to a close in the Shonen's manga and the Final Arc beginning, along with the fifteenth film's release in Japan and subsequent release in November around the world. To capitalize on the Straw Hat Pirates' popularity, a collaboration might be on the way from the shoe company, Vans, which had a similar partnership with another popular anime franchise earlier this summer. While the Straw Hats might not be rocking sneakers during their trek around the Grand Line, this seems like a match made in heaven.

The anime adaptation is in the final throes of the War For Wano Arc, attempting to play catch-up with the manga from which it mostly pulls its material. As Luffy and Kaido struggle for supremacy, a major transformation is right around the corner that will add a serious new wrinkle to the Straw Hats' repertoire. Earlier this year, Sailor Moon Vans were announced, though the world of anime custom shoes have seen the attire get makeovers in the style of Attack on Titan, Dragon Ball, and too many other franchises to count. Thanks to the ever-increasing popularity of anime, and One Piece in general, collaborations such as this one will most likely continue well into the future.

Instagram Account FullResscom took the opportunity to share a new shoe that might be a "leak" when it comes to the potential partnership between Vans and the Shonen franchise that has helped make Eiichiro Oda a household name within the anime community:

One Piece: Red is set to be the biggest movie of the franchise in Japan, becoming a major hit since it was released in theaters earlier this year, thanks in part to bringing back Red-Haired Shanks and introducing his daughter, the ultimate diva Uta. As the Shonen franchise moves past Wano and enters into its Final Arc, the popularity of the Straw Hat Pirates will surely continue to skyrocket as Luffy and company look to achieve the dream of making Monkey the king of the pirates.

What anime shoes would you love to rock in the future? What surprises do you think lie in wait for the Straw Hat Pirates during One Piece's Final Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.