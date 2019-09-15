One Piece Creator Shares Reaction to ‘Stampede’ Film’s Success

One Piece is celebrating a big anniversary this year, and the anime has not been shy with all of its celebrations. The TV show has been around for two full decades now, and there is still more to come. Wano Country is taking over the weekly anime while another beast has brought Monkey D. Luffy back to the big screen. Now, the film has outdone expectations with its massive box office, and the creator of One Piece is celebrating with fans.

Over on Twitter, the official page of One Piece set out to hype the anime’s latest film. The movie One Piece: Stampede debuted in Japan last month, and it has grossed more than 5 billion yen domestically. Now, Oda is celebrating the milestone all while thanking fans for their continued support.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We crossed 5 billion yen! I’m talking about the movie’s box office score in Japan,” Oda wrote in a new statement.

The movie ONE PIECE STAMPEDE

crossed 5 billion Yen in Japan’s Box Office!! Here is Oda-san’s comment,

and also,

a special video that he supervised to celebrate it!!



👇👇Click on the link down below to watch it on Youtube👇👇

https://t.co/44W5sBRSKf pic.twitter.com/4RXr7SrvdG — ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】 (@Eiichiro_Staff) September 11, 2019

“Have you watched Stampede!? For those who have watched it several time. For those who haven’t watched it yet. Commentary versions! Cheering screenings! In 4DX! In September, screenings will keep on rocking in 350 theaters in Japan! Come on, board with us,” he wrote. “Thank you, Director Otsuka! Thank you all who enjoyed this 20th anniversary party with us!!”

After 20 years, One Piece knew it had to do things big with its anime. The TV series was gaining hype by the day as its awaited adaptation of the Wano Country arc drew nearer. One Piece: Stampede has lots to live up to, and it has clearly delivered. Fans continue to praise the latest feature as one of the TV show’s greatest, and fans around the world will be able to see it shortly.

To date, loads of foreign countries like Spain and Australia have announced plans to screen One Piece: Stampede. Last week, Funimation confirmed it would screen subbed and dubbed versions of the film in U.S. theaters for a limited time starting this fall starting October 24.

Are you excited to check out this movie when it comes stateside? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.