One Piece: Stampede Is On Track to Become Anime’s Top-Grossing Film Ever

One Piece fans are always down to rally behind the series, and they’ve done so in a big way as of late. Last month, fans got to check out the anime’s latest film, and it turns out One Piece: Stampede is making some serious bank. And if all goes well, the movie may become the top-grossing one of the anime.

For those unaware, One Piece: Stampede was let loose into theaters last month in Japan. The film debuted on August 9, and it was quick to get support from fans. In fact, the movie earned the biggest first-day attendance in Japan of 2019, and its hype has only grown. In its open weekend, One Piece made it to number one at the box office, and it has steadily grown its gross each passing weekend.

Currently, One Piece: Stampede is at a high with its latest box office check in. The movie has earned a staggering 5 billion yen to date which equals $47 million USD. This total shatters the earnings made by One Piece: Strong World and is on the cusp of overtaking One Piece Film: Gold which debuted in 2016.

Of course, there is still one movie this venture must overcome, and it is a doozy. One Piece Film: Z still stands as the top-grossing film of the anime with a total of 6.87 billion yen. This total was bolstered by a 626 million yen global box office, and fans are thinking Stampede might outdo its predecessor once global totals are added in. So far, the film has yet to debut in major markets like the UK and the U.S., and that extra push could help One Piece: Stampede trample the rest of its competition.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.