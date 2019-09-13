One Piece: Stampede North American Theatrical Release Date Revealed

One Piece: Stampede is indeed coming to Western Theaters and the franchise has just dropped the release date and timeframe for the wildly popular fourteenth film of the pirate franchise! The movie, which follows Luffy and his crew of Straw Hat Pirates as they enter the “Pirate Expo” in order to have a chance at obtaining some of the long lost treasure of Gol D. Roger, has already been an immense success both critically and financially in Japan. With fans having waited the announcement for the eventual western release, today is the day when we learn just when this movie will be premiering for western audiences!

IGN released a brand new trailer for the fourteenth film of the One Piece franchise via their Official Twitter Account, also revealing that Stampede would be releasing into theaters this fall beginning on October 24th and ending on Halloween, October 31st:

Though the manga and anime storylines that are currently running in the One Piece focus on the Wano Country arc as the Straw Hat Pirates re-unite in order to face off against brand new threats in the isolationist nation, Stampede is still managing to get a share of the spotlight with its story and slick animation. Focusing nearly every pirate currently sailing the Grand Line, fans have been hungry for spoilers with regards to what happens in the film, who gets Gol D. Roger’s treasure, and whether or not every pirate makes it out of this adventure alive.

Though a list of theaters has yet to be confirmed for Stampede’s western release, we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as it is released. Sporting some of the best animation for a One Piece film we’ve seen to date, the movie promises hard hitting action and high running emotions as the race is on!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.