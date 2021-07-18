One Piece Gives the Straw Hats Some Villainous Makeovers

✖

One Piece has given the Straw Hats some villainous new makeovers with the newest episode of the anime series! The anime has finally kicked off the War on Onigashima with the newest episode of the series after several months of waiting. Now that the Oden Flashback arc has set the stage for the fight to come, and Luffy and the huge group of rebel forces has finally gotten off the shores of Wano, the newest episode has officially taken the first steps toward the final climactic war of the Wano Country arc overall with this landing on Onigashima.

As the Straw Hats and the others make landfall on the mysterious island, they find that they are immediately surrounding by not only the huge Beasts Pirates crew, but the forces of Orochi and Big Mom as well. Part of Kin'emon's plan for their infiltration of the island took Luffy by surprise, however, as he uses his Garb-Garb Devil Fruit to disguise all of the samurai forces as Beasts Pirates so they can get as deep into the island as possible before being found out. This also meant the Straw Hats got some new looks themselves:

naturally I'm a big fan of #OnePiece's new Beasts Pirates disguises for the Straw Hats lol pic.twitter.com/toKuMBByZm — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) July 18, 2021

The previous episode of the series showed just how much the odds are stacked against the Straw Hats and the samurai as it showed a glance at who had gathered at Onigashima for the big party. We had only really seen this conflict from the Akazaya Nine's side before, so now we have gotten a better glimpse of how dangerous of a territory the samurai have invaded. This outfit change is only part of their plan, however, as they also broke down their ships when they landed.

The samurai forces, unlike the Straw Hats, aren't planning to return from this raid if they fail. The disguises might be fun, but they are also meant to get them as far into the island as possible before the fights break out. And when those fights do eventually kick in, it's quite literally a do or die situation as the samurai are not only gambling their lives, but Wano's future on the success of this battle.

What did you think of this start to the war on Onigashima? How did you like the Beasts Pirates makeovers for the Straw Hats? What do you want to see in the anime before this war comes to an end?