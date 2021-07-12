One Piece Introduces the Tobi Roppo at Last

✖

One Piece has fully unveiled the Tobi Roppo with the newest episode of the series! The Wano Country arc of the anime has been spending the latest few episodes setting the stage for Luffy and the rebel forces' raid on Onigashima, and the newest episode officially kicked this off in full as Luffy and the Straw Hats made the first move against the island. Now that the stage has been set for what we can expect to see in Onigashima, the anime has also made sure to fully show off the kinds of powerful opponents we'll see.

This includes six of the strongest members of the Beasts Pirates that rank right under the top three of King, Queen, and Jack, the Tobi Roppo. These six fighters are implied to be under a separate kind of command from the others, and we get to see the full line up that includes the likes of Page One, Ulti, Who's-Who, Black Maria, Sasaki, and X Drake (who was previously revealed to be working alongside the marines during the fallout of the Reverie arc). You can check out their intro scene below as shared by @SoulstormOP on Twitter:

THEIR VOICES ARE PERFECT LETS GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/1VIiILJfbZ — ⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ (@SoulstormOP) July 11, 2021

The Tobi Roppo are major fan favorites from the manga despite their relatively short time as a part of the series, and they'll be playing a major role in the fights to come as Luffy and the others make their way through the island. Along with the Tobi Roppo line up, Episode 982 of the series confirms that not only are Kaido and Orochi's collective forces on Onigashima for the major festival, but Big Mom and her Charlotte Family pirates are soon to follow as well as the two Emperors get ready for their massive celebration.

The anime is about to kick off the currently unfolding war on Onigashima in the manga, and with this will see some highly sought after characters make their full debut in the anime. The Tobi Roppo are only some of the new additions we'll see in the coming episodes, and there's still no way to gauge just how much the anime will be shaking things up with the events of the Wano arc.

But what are you most excited to see in the anime next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!