One Piece Promo Kicks Off the War on Onigashima

One Piece has kicked off the War on Onigashima with the promo for the next episode of the series! Once the Oden Flashback came to an end, the anime returned to the events of the Wano Country arc's third act with a major vengeance. With some huge reveals and shake ups in the following episodes, the newest episode of the series saw a newly and fully developed Straw Hat line up all gather together in the same place. Hilariously, this same place actually ended up being the front line for Kaido's forces at Onigashima.

With this newest episode seeing the Straw Hats (and Jinbe in tow) breaking through the first efforts of the Beasts Pirates with ease, the anime is now gearing up for the full war on Onigashima with the next episode of the series. The previous cliffhanger saw Luffy and the massive rebel force make their way to Onigashima's shores, and now the promo for Episode 983 of the series sees them making landfall as the War on Onigashima truly begins. Check it out below as shared by @SoulstormOP on Twitter:

Episode 983 of the series is titled "The Samurai Warriors' Earnestness! The Straw Hats Land at Onigashima!" and as the title suggests, the promo for the episode sees the samurai along with the pirates making their way to the island itself. The only major hiccup will be, as the title also suggests, is the samurais' "earnestness" as they are not as accustomed to the sneaky plan that Law had cooked up for them in the previous episode as they need stealth in order to actually get their full rebellion off the ground.

As Episode 982 had demonstrated, the samurai are outnumbered with not only the full forces of the Beasts Pirates, but the stronger ranks among them as well such as with the Tobi Roppo. Not only that, but there will also be Orochi's forces and Big Mom's Charlotte Family coming to part on Onigashima as well. With all of these fighters now gathered in one place, the anime's now set to begin its full war with its next episode of the series!

