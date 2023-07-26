One Piece Promo Brings the Anime Closer to Gear 5 Luffy's Debut

One Piece's anime has reached the climactic final moments of the Wano Country arc, and the promo for the next episode of the series is bringing it all one crucial step closer to the debut of Gear 5 Luffy! The fight between Luffy and Kaido on the roof of Onigashima's Skull Dome had reached a surprising end with the latest episode of the anime as due to CP0's interference, Luffy was held back from his final attack on Kaido and subsequently lost the fight as a result. But as the anime itself has already announced, this is far from the end of the fight overall.

It was announced during the One Piece Day 2023 weekend that Gear 5 Luffy will be making its highly anticipated debut in the anime this August, and that means there's only one more episode before its arrival. This is Episode 1070 of the One Piece anime, and the promo for the episode brings it all closer by showcasing that while Luffy has been defeated, everyone else needs to somehow make it through it all alive while they wait for Luffy to rouse himself back up for the true final moments of the fight. You can check out the promo for One Piece Episode 1070 below:

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1070

One Piece Episode 1070 is titled "Luffy Is Defeated?! The Determination of Those Left Behind" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "The paramount battle at the Skull Dome came to an unexpected end. Deprived of a serious fight, an angry Kaido confronts the wounded samurai with their defeat. Now that 20 years' worth of hope has crumbled before their eyes, will they be able to find their way out of hell?!" But while Luffy has been defeated for now, it's actually a key to unlocking his next big form.

One Piece has already announced that Gear 5 Luffy will be coming to the anime beginning with Episode 1071 on August 6th in Japan, so that means we're now one crucial step closer to this new era for the anime. It will be introducing a new opening and ending theme sequence to go with it all too as Wano Country's arc comes to an end, so fans will want to start tuning in to the new episodes now streaming with Crunchyroll.

What are you hoping to see from One Piece's next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!