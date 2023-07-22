One Piece Anime Reveals Gear 5 Luffy Debut Episode Date

Luffy's ultimate transformation is one of the biggest moments in One Piece's War For Wano Arc. With the television series spending quite a few episodes exploring the fight featuring the Straw Hat Captain and the leader of the Beast Pirates, the tides of the war are about to change. As a part of One Piece Day 2023, the anime gave fans a fresh look at Gear Fifth while also revealing when fans can expect Luffy's long-awaited transformation to take place.

If you're unfamiliar with Luffy's ultimate form, Gear Fifth originally appeared in Chapter 1044 of the One Piece manga. Surprisingly enough, the form made the briefest of appearances in One Piece's latest movie, One Piece Film: Red. While the successful film introduced many anime viewers to Luffy's Gear Fifth, it was a moment that didn't take too much of an opportunity to show what the Straw Hat captain could do once he turns into a living cartoon. Aside from giving him a serious boost in the power department, Luffy's ultimate form also allows him to grow to the size of a skyscraper, pluck lightning bolts from the sky, and even transform objects that he makes contact with.

One Piece: Gear Fifth Debut Date

Alongside the new trailer, One Piece's anime adaptation announced at this year's One Piece Day that Luffy's ultimate transformation would arrive on August 6th. Following Monkey taking a devastating hit from Kaido that had many believing he had lost the War For Wano, Gear Fifth is set to change the battle in a major way. With Luffy's cartoon-ish form allowing the shonen protagonist to pull off moves never seen in the anime, the animators responsible for the series will have their work cut out for them.

Following its War For Wano debut, Gear Fifth has appeared once in One Piece's manga. In the final saga, Luffy once again relied on this transformation while fighting a stronger Rob Lucci, making mince meat of the villain thanks to his new cartoon powers. Once this scene hits the small screen, it will once again show how far Monkey has come.

Are you hyped to see Luffy's ultimate transformation finally come to the anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.