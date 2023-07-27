One Piece Reveals Arc Name for Egghead Island Plotline

One Piece's Final Saga might be running in the pages of the shonen's manga, but that doesn't mean the Straw Hats' journey is ending any time soon. Taking the opportunity to bounce from player to player in the Grand Line for this final saga, creator Eiichiro Oda has recently taken the chance to introduce Luffy and his crew to the enigmatic Dr. Vegapunk. While learning quite a bit of new details surrounding the Devil Fruits of their world, the recent arc in the final saga has revealed its official title.

Following the War For Wano Arc, the Straw Hat Pirates were sitting pretty with their victory over the Beast Pirates. Now having the power of Gear Fifth at his disposal, Luffy is able to claim victory over an empowered Rob Lucci on Egghead Island. During this battle, Vegapunk himself shared quite a few details when it comes to what the Devil Fruits are and why they have certain effects on those who eat them aside from gaining superpowers. With the military and various swashbucklers searching for Vegapunk, and the good doctor hopping aboard the Thousand Sunny, Luffy and crew have some wild new challenges that they'll need to overcome before the franchise comes to an end.

Egghead Island's New Name

One Piece's manga recently confirmed that the Egghead Island plotline will be referred to as the "Future Island Arc". Giving the Straw Hat Pirates some wild new makeovers following their jaunt through Wano wearing feudal Japanese attire, their meeting with Vegapunk was quite revealing. At present, the series is focusing on the allies and enemies of the Straw Hats, assembling what might be a giant meeting of pirate minds.

Official promotional material refers to the current One Piece arc by the name of "Future Island Arc"! pic.twitter.com/p1SS9SMfrs — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) July 23, 2023

In One Piece's anime adaptation, the War For Wano marches on with Luffy preparing to unleash his ultimate transformation next month. Despite preparing to show off Gear Fifth, the Wano Arc might not come to an end this year if it continues following the source material. With Toei Animation on fire in bringing the War For Wano to life, it will be interesting to see how the anime handles the Future Island Arc down the road.

What do you think of the Egghead Arc's new name? What have been your favorite outfits for the Straw Hat Pirates to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.