One Piece Tamagotchi Now Available In the U.S.

Following a debut in Japan this past fall, the One Piece x Tamagotchi partnership is heading stateside for fans that are willing to devote the time to raising a Chopper of their own. Tony Tony Chopper may be the doctor of the Straw Hat Pirates, but who keeps Chopper healthy? The "Choppertchi", as they are called, task you with that responsibility.

Available in pirate ship and Chopper hat designs, you can adopt one of these One Piece Tamagotchi right here at Entertainment Earth for $24.99 each with free US shipping on orders $59+ and 10% off in-stock items using our exclusive link. According to the description, "your play pattern will determine his different styles and costumes. You might even meet a special straw hat Chopper as well as other fan-favorite characters from the show. Feed him boned ribs and his favorite sweet treats like cotton candy. Play the exciting mini-games "Scope" and "Cotton Candy Catch.""

According to the original announcement, Franky, Usopp, Zoro, Luffy, Nami, Sanji, Robin, Brook, and Jinbe will also be available in the Tamagotchi x One Piece lineup, so stay tuned for new releases. When they do arrive, you should also be able to find them here at Entertainment Earth.

