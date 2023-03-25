Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Sets Release Date With First Trailer

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is coming our way with new episodes later this Summer, and to celebrate Jujutsu Kaisen has released a new trailer showing off more of what fans can expect from Season 2 and when to expect the new episodes! Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga was already a massive success for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but the Jujutsu Kaisen anime adaptation helped bring the franchise to a whole new level thanks to the success of the anime's first season and debut feature film. It's why so many eyes have been highly anticipating what is coming next in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is inching closer and closer to its return to screens with new episodes with Yuji Itadori and the rest of the crew gearing up for a huge new fight. Thanks to a recent presentation overseas as part of the AnimeJapan 2023 convention, fans have now gotten a much fuller look at what to expect from the next wave of episodes. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has released an intense new trailer for the anime premiering in Japan on July 6th, and you can check out the latest look at the Jujutsu Kaisen anime below:

What to Know About Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is scheduled to release on July 6th in Japan as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule coming later this year. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will run for two cours in total taking on the Gojo's Past and Shibuya Incident arcs from Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga. If you wanted to catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen's first season before the new episodes hit, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the Jujutsu Kaisen anime as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

