One Piece and Tamagotchi Announce Special Collaboration

One Piece is living the life ahead of its new movie, and all eyes are on Luffy in honor of the premiere. After all, the pirate and his Straw Hat crew will sail the Grand Line once more when One Piece Film: Red goes live. Of course, the film is hyping fans with tons of collaborations as August inches closer. And now, Tamagotchi has confirmed it will be teaming up with One Piece for a special line of virtual pets.

As you can see below, Tamagotchi x One Piece will hit Japan this fall, and it won't be long before fans all over get their hands on the line. After all, what One Piece fan wouldn't want to raise up their own Roronoa Zoro or Franky??

One Piece x Tamagotchi collaboration trailer pic.twitter.com/64W5JG6zH2 — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) June 27, 2022

The collection will allow fans to raise any of the official Straw Hat pirates, so yes – Jinbe is included in this line! Franky, Chopper, Usopp, Zoro, Luffy, Nami, Sanji, Robin, Brook, and Jinbe are all available for fans who buy a One Piece Tamagotchi. Right now, the collection is set to drop this November overseas in time for the winter holidays. And if you do want one, the Tamagotchi will set you back about $65 USD before shipping.

READ MORE: One Piece Day Teases Worldwide Summer Event With Special Trailer | One Piece Publishes Official Saga Guide at Last | One Piece Fans Are Ready for New Movie's Worldwide Launch

Believe it or not, this is far from the first anime Tamagotchi line to move forward. The virtual pet brand has teamed up with other big series like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and Spy x Family will get its own series of pets soon. So if you have a collaboration pitch for Tamagotchi, you better share it while the company is going all in on anime!

Will you be nabbing one of these One Piece Tamagotchi collectibles? Or do you have other virtual pets to take care of? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.