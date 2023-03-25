Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is gearing up to return to screens later this Summer, and the original creator behind the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has broken their silence on the anime's first trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2! Jujutsu Kaisen's anime is now at a huge new realm of popularity thanks to the successful debut run for its anime and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 feature film follow up. That's why all eyes have been on the upcoming Season 2. Jujutsu Kaisen fans know Season 2 has some big moments coming ahead, beginning with a look into Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto's past.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 took the stage at the AnimeJapan 2023 convention in Japan this past weekend with the very first trailer for the new episodes, and it also featured a new message from Jujutsu Kaisen manga creator Gege Akutami. Just as much as fans are looking forward to what is coming our way in the new season of Jujutsu Kaisen episodes, Akutami is also ready to see what the anime team can cook up for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: What to Know

"I can clearly feel their enthusiasm to make it even better based on the first season and the movie version! I'm really looking forward to it! I sent canned crabs to the studio the other day, so please eat them!" Akutami stated in a special message to Jujutsu Kaisen fans following the trailer release. Thankfully it won't be much longer until we and Akutami get to see how it all plays out. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is currently scheduled to air on July 6th later this Summer, and will feature some huge new arcs from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga's run.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been confirmed to run for two consecutive cours of episodes. This means that after it kicks off as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be running straight through the Fall until the end of the year. Tackling the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arcs of the Gojo's Past saga and the Shibuya Incident arc after, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is going to have quite a lot to action packed later this year!

Are you excited for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?