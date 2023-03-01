One Piece Drops Bombshell About Zoro's Family Tree

One Piece is in its final act, and that means big reveals and secrets are flying all over the place. Creator Eiichiro Oda has dealt with a number of cliffhangers since the manga kicked off 2023, and there are even more to come. In fact, there are now too many reveals to slip into the manga, and Oda just relied on the One Piece magazine to convey a major bombshell about Roronoa Zoro to the world.

The update comes from the latest issue of SBS over in Japan as Oda answered a slew of questions. It was there the creator decided to outline Zoro's family tree for the world to see. The impressive bloodline traces back quite a ways, and yes, it does confirm Zoro is a distant relative of Shimotsuki Ryuma.

Oda reveals Zoro's entire family tree in the new SBS! #OnePiece #SBS105 pic.twitter.com/E3Pj0nTKXo — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) March 1, 2023

According to Oda, Zoro's family tree includes one known set of grandparents, Shimotsuki Furiko and Roronoa Pinzoro. They are the man's patneral grandparents, and they gave birth to Zoro's father Arashi. The man would go on to marry the daughter of some bandits, and their love resulted in Zoro. According to Oda, Zoro's grandmother Furiko is the younger sister of Shimotsuki Ushimaru, the former daimyo of Ringo. And thanks to this tree, we have learned Ushimaru and Furiko were descendants of Ryuma.

So from there, you can do the math. Furiko was descended from Ryuma, and Zoro is related to the woman through his father. It turns out Zoro is absolutely related to Wano's most legendary swordsman, and he even met his ancestor during the series' Thriller Bark saga. It was there Zoro earned the blade Shusui which he eventually swapped for Enma during his time in Wano. But thanks to this revelation, it seems like Zoro really does deserve to wield Shusui as a birthright.

