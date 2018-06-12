‘One Piece’ Welcomes A Surprising ‘Game of Thrones’ Twist

One Piece fans are reeling from the implications of its latest chapter. Not long ago, Shueisha pushed out the latest chapter of Eiichiro Oda’s series, and fans were stunned by how closely one of its revelations harkened to Game of Thrones.

You know, just with a lot less death and sex involved.

For those caught up with One Piece, the manga released its 907th chapter not too long ago. The piece pushed along the ‘Reverie’ arc, and the story just hit a big bump. With the meeting going on, the world’s royals have come together with Celestial Dragons to talk about the state of the Grand Line. Oh, and it was there a special throne was revealed.

Over on Mary Geois, fans watched as Stelly continued to make a fool of himself. The king of Goa Kingdom was asked to pledge before a throne no one sat in. The guards prevent Stelly from climbing onto the seat as the throne is not meant to be filled. The throne stays empty to show how the rulers of each nation are equal, and the seat is protected by 20 weapons representing the 20 people who created the New World. So, the Celestial Dragons keep the throne empty as a sign of respect and pride.

So, naturally, it was only a matter of time until people began making Iron Throne comparisons.

When it comes to popular thrones, you can’t overlook the Iron Throne. Game of Thrones made its kingly seat a pop culture icon thanks to its aesthetic. The sobering throne is created from the swords of men who pledged their loyalty to Aegon the Conqueror after Targaryen ruler conquered much of Westeros. So, there is some definite symbolism wrapped into the two seats, but the Iron Throne does have a ruler sit upon it. Clearly, One Piece doesn’t want that to happen — that is, unless Stelly turns out to be a Joffrey in the making.

