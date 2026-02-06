Sakamoto Days Creator Breaks Silence on The Live-Action Adaptation

Yuto Suzuki’s Weekly Shonen Jump hit, Sakamoto Days, has always had a massive fan base, even before the anime adaptation was released. This beloved action-comedy series follows a retired assassin, Taro Sakamoto, who was once feared as the greatest hitman of all time. He never spares a thought before leaving his job for the sake of his wife. The story begins five years after his retirement, when his peaceful life with his wife and daughter is suddenly put in jeopardy as his past comes back to haunt him. 2025 was a major year for fans, as the series was in the spotlight for most of the year. The series released its anime adaptation, as the first season ran in two parts within the same year.

Additionally, the manga confirmed it has entered its final battle as fans ready themselves to bid farewell to their beloved series. Not only that, but a live-action adaptation was also confirmed in September last year, creating a lot of buzz over the exciting film. The film will premiere in Japanese theaters on April 19th, 2026, although there haven’t been any updates on the international release yet. The trailer is gathering a lot of positive reactions from fans across the globe, and now the creator himself has spoken up about the film.

Sakamoto Days Creator Praises the Live-Action Cast

Image Courtesy of TOHO

In every chapter of a WSJ manga being serialized, the author adds a special note for fans, which is always shared by Viz Media in its Mangaka Musings section for global fans. As the creator of Sakamoto Days, Yuto Suzuki is always present in the section whenever a new chapter is released. After the release of the latest Chapter 246, Suzuki shared a message about the live-action film. He said, “The cast for the live-action SakaDays movie keeps being revealed. Everyone is super cool!”

Since the messages in the Mangaka Musings section aren’t supposed to be long, Suzuki couldn’t delve deeper into his thoughts on the upcoming adaptation. However, at the very least, the creator is more than happy with how the live-action looks so far. Fukuda Yuichi, known for writing the screenplay of several live-action films, including Gintama Live Action the Movie, will be directing the film, which is set to be released in two parts. Meguro Ren, a famous Japanese actor and a member of the idol group Snow Man under Smile Up, will be playing the role of Taro Sakamoto.

A few cast members have been revealed now, including Fumiya Takahashi as Shin Asakura, Takumi Kitamura as Yoichi Nagumo, and Mayu Yokota as Lu Xiaotang, among others. Both parts of the anime are currently streaming exclusively on Netflix. You can read all chapters of the manga on the official app of Manga Plus. The chapters are also available on the official website of Viz Media, where you can also find links to buy the physical and digital copies of the manga volumes.

