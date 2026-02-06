Underrated Shonen Jump’s Dark Fantasy Dominates Netflix Charts Despite a Major Drawback

More than two years after the first season’s finale, the anime adaptation of Weekly Shonen Jump‘s Hell’s Paradise by Yuji Kaku returns with its Season 2. Although the anime is produced by MAPPA, one of the largest animation studios in Japan, the series is generally considered underrated. Netflix, one of the largest streaming platforms in the world, faced a major setback in Winter 2026 as many major anime sequels were confirmed to be streaming only in select regions of Asia. This includes Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2, and Hell’s Paradise Season 2. Considering that the previous seasons of all these series are already on the platform, Netflix USA might stream the new season a few weeks later, or at least when all the episodes have been broadcast.

However, despite not streaming globally, Jujutsu Kaisen and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End long dominated the weekly charts of the top 10 non-English shows. Surprisingly, the latest update, which includes results from January 26th, 2026, to February 1st, 2026, also includes Hell’s Paradise for the first time in this season. As per Netflix Tudum, the series is ranked in eighth place with 900k views, right below Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, which is in seventh position with 1.2 million views. Meanwhile, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is placed in fourth place with 1.6 million views.

Hell’s Paradise Season 2 Brings More Challenges For Gabimaru and His Allies

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The story centers around Gabimaru, the most powerful and ruthless shinobi assassin from his village, Iwagakure. While waiting for his execution, he gets one chance to gain his freedom, but the requirement is a lot more than he bargained for. The task entrusted to him is almost impossible to accomplish since he has to find the Elixir of Life on a mysterious island. The first season ends on a major cliffhanger, where Gabimaru and his group prepare to venture further into the island as they unravel the mystery behind its inhabitants.

The second season picks up the story from that point and adapts the Hōrai arc, the manga’s longest arc, running for 51 chapters. As Gabimaru, his fellow convicts, and their executioners search the dangerous island for the legendary elixir, they cross paths with new and more powerful enemies, including the elite Yamada Asaemon and the Iwagakure Shinobi. The mission takes an unexpected turn with their arrival, risking the lives of everyone on the island. Additionally, Lord Tensen, the group of main antagonists, face internal conflicts, including Zhu Jin’s power play with the Banko, further intensifying the threat.

The manga has a total of four arcs, with Hōrai being the third one and the Departure Arc wrapping up this epic story. While Netflix isn’t streaming the latest season in the U.S.A., the anime is dropping new episodes every Sunday on Crunchyroll at 7:15 AM PT, shortly after the Japanese broadcast. The dubbed version also began streaming from January 25th, 2026, two weeks after the season premiere.

