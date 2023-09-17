Netflix's One Piece: Characters We Should See in Season 2

One Piece has been such a success since the live-action series made its premiere on Netflix, and has been confirmed to return for a second season. This means that with One Piece Season 2 now in the works with Netflix, there are a few key characters from Eiichiro Oda's famous manga and anime franchise that will be making their live-action debut! The live-action One Piece series tackled the majority of the East Blue saga with its first season as it steadily introduced new fans around the world to Monkey D. Luffy and the rest of his assembled Straw Hat crew. One Piece Season 2 is going to pick up right from where it left off as Luffy and the Straw Hats declared their major goals for the rest of their journey towards the Grand Line and beyond, and once it reaches this fabled area there are some major arcs that are set to be adapted with the new episodes. Depending on how long this new season runs for, and how much of the series it will attempt to cover with its next slate of episodes, there are some key One Piece characters that could be making their highly anticipated debut in what's coming next. Read on to see some of the key One Piece characters that could make their debut (with as few spoilers as possible for new One Piece fans!) in Netflix's Season 2 of the live-action series, and let us know who you are most excited to meet in live-action in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Captain Smoker (Photo: Toei Animation) Explicitly teased with the post-credits scene from the end of One Piece Season 1, Smoker the White Hunter is a Captain of the Marines who took a major interest in Luffy following his getting the highest bounty in the East Blue with his first bounty poster. He's the final major roadblock for Luffy and the others before they head to the Grand Line as they head to the place where Gol D. Roger was famously executed, and make one final scene before leaving the East Blue once and for all. prevnext

Tony Tony Chopper (Photo: Toei Animation) Chopper is the next major member of the Straw Hat crew that was teased to be joining the live-action One Piece series from series creator Eiichiro Oda himself. In the official announcement from Oda about One Piece Season 2, he remarked that "From here on, it seems to me that the Straw Hats will need a good doctor..." and drew up a special sketch of Chopper to end the announcement. This means that One Piece Season 2 will officially cross over into the Grand Line following their encounter with Smoker in the new episodes, and fans will get to see how the live-action series handles a reindeer who gets the ability to walk and talk like a human. prevnext

King Wapol (Photo: Toei Animation) If there's any time spent on Drum Island at all, we're definitely getting King Wapol. While his fight against Luffy and the others isn't the most compelling in the series, like Buggy he's also a villain who plays a surprisingly greater role at later points in the series. But we can't get there without introducing him here first and he's the first real indicator of the kinds of crooked higher powers that Luffy and the others will come face to face with in the rest of the world. prevnext