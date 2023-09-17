Netflix's One Piece: Characters We Should See in Season 2
With One Piece Season 2 now announced, there are some major characters coming to the Netflix live-action series!
One Piece has been such a success since the live-action series made its premiere on Netflix, and has been confirmed to return for a second season. This means that with One Piece Season 2 now in the works with Netflix, there are a few key characters from Eiichiro Oda's famous manga and anime franchise that will be making their live-action debut! The live-action One Piece series tackled the majority of the East Blue saga with its first season as it steadily introduced new fans around the world to Monkey D. Luffy and the rest of his assembled Straw Hat crew.
One Piece Season 2 is going to pick up right from where it left off as Luffy and the Straw Hats declared their major goals for the rest of their journey towards the Grand Line and beyond, and once it reaches this fabled area there are some major arcs that are set to be adapted with the new episodes. Depending on how long this new season runs for, and how much of the series it will attempt to cover with its next slate of episodes, there are some key One Piece characters that could be making their highly anticipated debut in what's coming next.
Read on to see some of the key One Piece characters that could make their debut (with as few spoilers as possible for new One Piece fans!) in Netflix's Season 2 of the live-action series, and let us know who you are most excited to meet in live-action in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Captain Smoker
Explicitly teased with the post-credits scene from the end of One Piece Season 1, Smoker the White Hunter is a Captain of the Marines who took a major interest in Luffy following his getting the highest bounty in the East Blue with his first bounty poster. He's the final major roadblock for Luffy and the others before they head to the Grand Line as they head to the place where Gol D. Roger was famously executed, and make one final scene before leaving the East Blue once and for all.
Tony Tony Chopper
Chopper is the next major member of the Straw Hat crew that was teased to be joining the live-action One Piece series from series creator Eiichiro Oda himself. In the official announcement from Oda about One Piece Season 2, he remarked that "From here on, it seems to me that the Straw Hats will need a good doctor..." and drew up a special sketch of Chopper to end the announcement. This means that One Piece Season 2 will officially cross over into the Grand Line following their encounter with Smoker in the new episodes, and fans will get to see how the live-action series handles a reindeer who gets the ability to walk and talk like a human.
Dr. Kureha
If Chopper's confirmed to be coming in One Piece Season 2, that also means we'll be meeting his mentor, Dr. Kureha. Making her appearance along with Chopper during the Drum Island arc from the One Piece manga, Kureha is the one who ends up teaching Chopper how to be a doctor and plays an important role in setting him up to be a potential member of the Straw Hat crew moving forward. What's most interesting here is that fans are already hoping Jamie Lee Curtis somehow plays the character in the new episodes, so that's another potential reason to be curious about this debut.
King Wapol
If there's any time spent on Drum Island at all, we're definitely getting King Wapol. While his fight against Luffy and the others isn't the most compelling in the series, like Buggy he's also a villain who plays a surprisingly greater role at later points in the series. But we can't get there without introducing him here first and he's the first real indicator of the kinds of crooked higher powers that Luffy and the others will come face to face with in the rest of the world.
Nefertari Vivi
If Netflix's One Piece Season 2 makes it all the way to the Drum Island arc as teased with Chopper's introduction, it means we're also likely going to get one of the most important character introductions from the Grand Line overall with Nefertari Vivi. She pops up during the arc that comes before Drum Island, and travels around with the Straw Hats for a bit while heading towards her home country of Alabasta. She's got such a key role in the series that it would be a shame to spoil it here (or how she ends up in the series in the first place), but she's another big character to keep an eye out for.
Portgas D. Ace
If Netflix's One Piece Season 2 indeed makes it all the way to the Alabasta arc in the new episodes, this also means we'll be meeting even bigger characters than Vivi before it's all over. Fans have already starting to keep an eye out for who the live-action Portgas D. Ace could be in the new series, and that's because he's one of the most popular and fiery characters in the entire franchise overall. He's got an important connection to Luffy, and pops up in Alabasta for a reunion. The series could shuffle things around too as Ace could pop-in anywhere, so his debut seems even likelier than expected.
Miss All Sunday
It's hard to gauge whether or not Alabasta will be covered in Netflix's One Piece Season 2, but if is on the table, that also means we're meeting even more incredibly important characters in the new episodes. Baroque Works was one of the seeds planted during the first season of the series through Roronoa Zoro's fight with the Mr. 7 bounty hunter (and a few other small dialogue mentions here and there), and they play a huge role in Alabasta. One of the top ranking members is Miss All Sunday, who is a mysterious person that seems to be out for something different than the rest of her organization. Without giving too much away, she'll be a super important face for later.
Crocodile
If we're going to get to see Baroque Works, Vivi, and Alabasta in Netflix's One Piece Season 2, that also means we'll be seeing Crocodile in action as well. While there's a fan theory that Crocodile has already made their introduction in one of the scenes in One Piece Season 1, we'll for sure see this Warlord of the Sea when Crocodile fully debuts as the main antagonist for the Alabasta arc. Taking over the kingdom and drying it out with an ability to control sand, Crocodile is Luffy and the Straw Hat's first major test in the Grand Line. Would make for a heck of a final opponent in One Piece Season 2.