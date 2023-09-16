Netflix's One Piece Celebrates Season 2 With Special Wallpapers

One Piece's live-action series debut is currently taking over the world since its release on Netflix, and Netflix is celebrating the success of the new take on the classic with some special wallpapers! It was a huge surprise when it was first announced that Eiichiro Oda's classic One Piece manga series would be making the jump to live-action, but it's an even bigger surprise that years later it's become a massive success with fans all over the world. So much success, in fact, that Netflix has officially announced that One Piece is now returning for Season 2 in the future.

It's going to be quite some time before Netflix's team even gets started on One Piece Season 2, but that also means it's the best time to revisit the first season to highlight some of its biggest moments yet. Netflix is doing just that with a cool new way for fans to show off their love for the One Piece live-action series with some new wallpapers showing off some of the coolest moments seen in the East Blue saga in the first season. You can check out the special wallpapers for Netflix's One Piece live-action series below:

What to Know for Live-Action One Piece Series

You can find more One Piece with both the live-action and anime series streaming with Netflix to get ready for what's coming next in One Piece Season 2. Matt Owens and Steven Maeda serve as the main showrunners with the original One Piece manga series creator Eiichiro Oda greatly involved in production, One Piece stars the main Straw Hat crew of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. As for the first season of the series taking on the East Blue saga, Netflix teases One Piece as such:

"Based on Japan's highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he's always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn."

What are your favorite moments in One Piece's first season? Are you excited for Season 2?