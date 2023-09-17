One Piece Fans Celebrate the End of Luffy vs. Kaido Fight

One Piece's anime has officially brought the fight between Luffy and Kaido to an end with its latest episode, and fans are celebrating how far Luffy has come with this major new victory! It's been a tough fight for Luffy ever since he stepped onto the shores of Wano Country as he took on Kaido not once, but three times before he reached a level of strength where he could fight against the Emperor on a level playing field. In the skies above the floating Onigashima the two fighters gave it their all, with Kaido actually using effort in a fight for once.

Luffy needed to unlock the Gear 5 form hidden within the true power in his Devil Fruit in order to stand even a little bit of a fighting chance against Kaido, and the episodes since had revealed that even with this new power Kaido was a tough opponent that was not going to go down easily. With a final punch and fierce attack launched at one another as the previous episode came to an end, the two of them finally settle this fight as of One Piece Episode 1076.

With One Piece Episode 1076 ending this massive fight once and for all, fans are celebrating the end of Luffy's newest effort and you can read on below to see what fans are saying about the end of this fight! What did you think of the way it all came to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!