One Piece Fans Celebrate the End of Luffy vs. Kaido Fight
One Piece fans hype up the end of Luffy's fight with Kaido in Episode 1076.
One Piece's anime has officially brought the fight between Luffy and Kaido to an end with its latest episode, and fans are celebrating how far Luffy has come with this major new victory! It's been a tough fight for Luffy ever since he stepped onto the shores of Wano Country as he took on Kaido not once, but three times before he reached a level of strength where he could fight against the Emperor on a level playing field. In the skies above the floating Onigashima the two fighters gave it their all, with Kaido actually using effort in a fight for once.
Luffy needed to unlock the Gear 5 form hidden within the true power in his Devil Fruit in order to stand even a little bit of a fighting chance against Kaido, and the episodes since had revealed that even with this new power Kaido was a tough opponent that was not going to go down easily. With a final punch and fierce attack launched at one another as the previous episode came to an end, the two of them finally settle this fight as of One Piece Episode 1076.
With One Piece Episode 1076 ending this massive fight once and for all, fans are celebrating the end of Luffy's newest effort and you can read on below to see what fans are saying about the end of this fight! What did you think of the way it all came to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Kaido Defeated!
💥⚡️LUFFY DEFEATED KAIDO⚡️💥 pic.twitter.com/dHvWLpiHuI— ONE PIECE (ワンピース) Spoilers (@OP_SPOILERS2023) September 17, 2023
It's Finally Over
The fight is finally over, Luffy defeats Kaido! pic.twitter.com/gs6d0gcyVn— Wiz (@CallmeWizzen) September 17, 2023
Untouchable
THE FULL FIGHT
Now that it concluded, here it is
Best of Luffy vs Kaido , all 3 parts, the more you watch the better it gets
No anime fight is touching this, greatest animation talents of this generation all gathered pic.twitter.com/kQYJGf5dZH— Jason Klum (@PokemanZ0N6) September 17, 2023
10 Years in the Making
In 2013, Luffy and Law make an alliance to take down Kaido.
In 2023, 10 years later… Luffy finally takes down the world’s strongest creature. The King of the Beasts. The Emperor of the Sea. Kaido.
GODA pic.twitter.com/pNBTtcoGIX— MisterMarch (@MisterMarch21) September 17, 2023
They Really Went All Out for Kaido's Last Appearance
They didn't have to make kid Kaido's animations so perfectpic.twitter.com/4bM2lTGtVL— Pew (رضوان) (@pewpiece) September 17, 2023
Luffy's Haki is Stronger Than Ever
Luffy's haki is so strong that he managed to nullify kaido's Flaming Drum Dragon mode. Best haki feat in the verse 💯 #ONEPIECE1076 pic.twitter.com/tlis2mz3S0— Sam (@pirateking056) September 17, 2023
Let's Hope Kaido Doesn't Come Back...
Kaido is not coming back.
When Luffy beats villains, they can come back and it doesn’t matter because Luffy far surpasses them and they aren’t a threat anymore.
Kaido is on Current Luffy’s level if not even stronger. He’s literally too dangerous to come back lmao pic.twitter.com/1AwCfVkL4l— danny 👑 (@bigdannyfr) September 17, 2023
"Best Fight in All of Fiction"
Gear 5 Luffy VS Kaido,— CJ🌓 (@CJDLuffy) September 17, 2023
The best fight in ALL of FICTION has come to an end.
🥇🏆#ONEPIECE1076 https://t.co/fY5PRIQu3Q pic.twitter.com/uIOlw00yu3
Perfection
The finale for Luffy vs Kaido was fking PERFECT pic.twitter.com/DKbAMJp1wd— Johnny 🔥 (@JohnnyLockson) September 17, 2023
Goosebumps
this scene gave me goosebumps #ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1076 #luffy #kaido #anime pic.twitter.com/rID4gwxo15— flawffy (@flawffyu) September 17, 2023