One Piece Reveals New Wano Anime Visual

One Piece‘s Reverie arc has reached its climax in the anime as the actual Reverie meeting is finally slated to begin, and that means it’s officially time to look forward to the future of the series as it gears up for the big debut of the Wano Country arc in the anime. This arc is currently running in the manga, and has been one of the most anticipated arcs for adaptation in the series yet.

To better prepare fans for its upcoming debut in July, One Piece has revealed a slick new visual for the arc which shows-off the new Wano inspired looks for each of the Straw Hats. Check it out below!

The new visual for the Wano arc reveals a much better look at the new Straw Hat makeovers, which is also a big deal considering they’re all in the same place after such a long time apart. New looks for Luffy, Sanji, Nami, Chopper, and Brook are great to see, but it’s even more impressive to see Zoro, Usopp, Franky, and Robin again. They’ve been hiding on Wano during the duration of the Whole Cake Island arc, and while it might not have been that long in terms of the series’ canon, it’s been a long time in the real world for sure.

Confirming early reports that a new staff was behind the series’ style upgrade for Wano, One Piece also announced that the anime will not only be directed by Dragon Ball Super: Broly and One Piece Film: Z director Tatsuya Nagamine but the series will have a new character designer in Midori Matsuda, who served as animation director for One Piece Film: Gold. With the Wano arc confirmed to begin on July 7th, there’s a lot to look forward to!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.