One Piece Creator Pens New Note About the Series' Final Saga

One Piece is gearing up to return from its hiatus over the Summer to kick off the final saga of the series, and the original creator behind it all has penned a new note to fans all about the grand finale of the series! As One Piece celebrates the 25th Anniversary of its manga's first release within the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, it's been a pretty busy Summer for the franchise overall. The biggest reason why is the fact that the series has been on break for a few weeks as the creator prepares to launch the final saga of the manga after all this time.

Original series creator Eiichiro Oda went on break earlier this Summer for a few weeks in order to prepare for the final saga of the series properly, and the manga will be returning with new chapters very soon. In a special new note to fans released ahead of the manga's big return, Oda not only teased that there are still some events that need to be settled with the Wano Country arc but there are some bigger events to follow as the final saga of the series will finally answer some of the biggest questions fans have had over these two and a half decades.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

"When I was a kid, I had this thought," Oda's message to fans, "'I wish I could draw a manga series in which the ending is the most exciting part! I wonder if I'll be up to it!!!' Now, we're almost done with the Wano Country arc, and all the preparation work is ready. It took me 25 years to reach this point, hahaha. But it's still fine if you start reading from here...from now on, this will be ONE PIECE!" Then, Oda teased that the series will be ramping up from here on out as he reveals many more of the "mysteries" left to uncover, "I will draw all the mysteries left in this world that I have been hiding until now. It's going to be really interesting. Please fasten your seatbelts. Thank you so much, I hope you keep up with me a bit longer!"

It's yet to be revealed as to how long this final saga of the manga series will be lasting exactly, but given how things have shaped up before, it's highly likely we're still in for another 5-10 years of the series before it all comes to an end.