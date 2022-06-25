One Piece Teases Wano's Secret Weapon

One Piece is getting ready for the final saga of the series overall, and with the newest chapter has teased the reveal of the major secret weapon hidden in Wano! Series creator Eiichiro Oda is now in the midst of a break for the Summer as he prepares for the final saga of the manga overall, and that means that the latest chapters have been serving two purposes. Not only are they meant to explore the fallout of everything that happened within the Wano Country arc, but they are also dropping some very interesting clues about what is coming in the future of the series.

The newest chapter of the series officially brings the Wano Country arc to an end while dropping some very big hints for what's coming in the first arc of the final saga, and this includes some moving forward on one of the biggest underlying mysteries of the series as a whole: the three ancient weapons. It's revealed that Nico Robin's theory that one of these weapons was hidden somewhere in the isolated country is in fact correct. Pluton is somewhere on Wano, and could further demonstrate why the island has been so important.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Through the climax of the Wano Country arc it was teased that Nico Robin is going to be one of the most important characters in the world going forward due to her intimate knowledge of the past and ability to decipher the Poneglyphs, and speaking to Sukiyaki Kozuki (who had been keeping his identity secret throughout the Wano arc), she becomes even more important than ever. After asking about Pluton (noting that the Alabasta Poneglyph said it was there), the Kozuki confirms this is indeed the case.

It's been quite a while since Franky had burned the Pluton blueprints, so to get a confirmation that fans could potentially be seeing the second of the ancient weapons very soon is quite the tease for the grand finale. There's so much left unexplained about these weapons, their power, and their role in the Void Century, so it seems like we'll finally get more explanations for all of these things as the final saga begins later this Summer.

How do you feel about this Pluton tease? Curious to see why it was left in Wano somewhere? Is this going to be why Wano has been closed off to the rest of the world for so long?