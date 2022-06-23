One Piece Cliffhanger Sets Up the Chaos Outside Wano

One Piece is currently taking a break for the Summer as the series creator prepares to launch the final saga of the manga series, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is setting up all of the chaos breaking out in the seas outside of Wano Country. Series creator Eiichiro Oda previously announced that the series will be launching the final saga of the series, and it's brought up lots of questions as to what potentially could be coming next after everything that has happened during the Wano Country arc as a whole. Since Luffy and the others made landfall, they've been completely closed off from the outside world.

The newest chapters of the series are exploring the immediate aftermath of the Wano Country arc while setting the table for whatever is coming next, and the small updates we have gotten about the state of the world are teasing some major shake ups have gone down since we had last gotten an update following the Reverie in between the second and third acts. And with a new Admiral ready to make his move, it seems like the outside seas are wilder than ever before.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1053 of One Piece officially brings the Wano Country arc to an end as Luffy and the others are celebrating the major victory over Kaido and Big Mom's forces with a huge festival. It's during these festivities that Luffy discovers that news of their exploits had made it to the outside world, and things have changed quite a bit. Not only has Luffy's bounty gone up, but he's now been crowned one of the new Four Emperors. The other new addition filling in the empty slot, however, is Buggy.

That raises a ton of questions on its own considering we had last seen Buggy panicking over a marine attack following the dissolving of the Seven Warlords system, but also raises questions about what could be happening in the seas that would rise Buggy to such a point of prominence in the world. Making matters even more intriguing is the fact that Ryokugyu has officially made his move, and he notes at the end of the chapter that the navy is in no mood to celebrate as "the world outside is one unholy mess right now."

This is intriguing tfor two potential reasons. Either piracy has gotten to such a point that even the marines are struggling to keep a hold of it due to the power vacuum left by Big Mom and Kaido, or there's an even bigger threat out there that Luffy and the others might not be ready for. But what do you think is happening outside of Wano? What do you want to see in the outside seas for the final saga? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!