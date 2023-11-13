One Piece Creator Apologizes for Releasing Unfinished Chapter

One Piece has released its first unfinished manuscript in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 26 years, and the creator behind it all shared an apology with fans about releasing an unfinished chapter. One Piece is now in the midst of celebrating its 25th Anniversary of the anime's original release, and in all that time the series has been running at a steady weekly pace with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It's part of the reason fans love the series after all this time, but it's also meant that the creator has operating at that speed all this time as well.

Reports earlier in the week indicated that One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda was going to unfortunately release an incomplete version of Chapter 1098 of the series with Shonen Jump, and this was seen to be the case as the new chapter has hit. As spotted by @sandman_AP on X (formerly known as Twitter), Oda shared an apology with fans on the cover art on the chapter snuck onto Brook's pants, "I could not complete the manuscript. I am sorry."

For the first time in the 26-year history of One Piece, Oda submitted an unfinished manuscript. He wrote a message of apology on Brooke's pants, saying, "I could not complete the manuscript. I am sorry.😥" pic.twitter.com/Z6hTXjUb92 — sandman (@sandman_AP) November 12, 2023

How to Catch Up With One Piece

Releasing an unfinished chapter with Shonen Jump isn't the end of the world as there have been other manga creators who have done the same in the past due to the schedule of the weekly magazine production overall. It's a first for One Piece, but fans are more concerned with Oda's health rather than keeping up a steady weekly schedule for the manga releases. As the series continues through its Final Saga, future chapters will be more important than ever before.

This unfinished chapter will also have a more concrete version released when it's released into a compiled volume in the future, much like how each of the chapters are tweaked for One Piece's official volumes either way. If you wanted to catch up with One Piece's manga as it continues through the Final Saga, you can find the three most recent chapters completely for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library (and the entire back catalog with a paid subscription).

What did you think of One Piece's latest chapter? Would you mind if One Piece's manga took more breaks? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything One Piece manga and anime in the comments!