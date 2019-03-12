‘One Piece: World Seeker’ Shares Launch Trailer

One Piece fans are always on the lookout for a good video game based on Eiichiro Oda’s ultra popular manga and anime series, and One Piece: World Seeker seeks to throw its hat into the arena.

At a recent Microsoft showcase detailing many of the games coming soon for Xbox One, One Piece: World Seeker revealed its slick launch trailer. You can see it in the video below.

Swing into action with the Straw Hat Pirates in the Xbox Enhanced One Piece World Seeker! Check out the WORLD PREMIERE launch trailer: https://t.co/kaeEvsjiVO pic.twitter.com/6SWE2XOaWF — Xbox (@Xbox) March 12, 2019

One Piece: World Seeker is currently scheduled for a release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, on March 14, 2019 in Japan and a day later in North America and Europe. The game will feature an original story set in the One Piece world featuring new characters designed by series creator Eiichiro Oda himself.

Fans can see glimpses of these new characters in this impressive launch trailer along with many of the series favorite enemies and allies coming to the game in some capacity as well. The new villain seems to be another member of the Marines named Isaac, who will be performed by Rikiya Koyama. The new heroine introduced into the game is named Jeanne, and she’ll be trying to stop Isaac’s rampage. She’ll be performed by Ayumi Fujimura.

The One Piece franchise has admittedly been hit or miss when it comes to video game adaptations, but there are high hopes for this one! Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

