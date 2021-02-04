One Piece Reveals the Worst Generation's Explosive Assault on Kaido

✖

The War For Wano Country rages on in the pages of One Piece, which recently hit an insane milestone by printing its one-thousandth chapter in circulation, and it seems as if the member of the Worst Generation are looking to put an end to the battle against Kaido, Big Mom, and the rest of the Beast Pirates by unleashing the full force of their abilities. With the Wano Arc already being one of the most action-packed arcs of the Straw Hat Pirates to date, it's clear that there are still some insane battles left to be told in this saga!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up with the latest chapter of One Piece's Manga, Chapter 1002, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory for the Wano Arc!

The Worst Generation has long been touted as the inheritors of the seas of the Grand Line, each proving themselves in battle as swashbucklers time and time again, and the combined forces of Luffy, Killer, Zoro, Trafalgar Law, and Kid are once again looking to live up to their names by unleashing some devastating blows on Kaido in his indestructible dragon form. In the past, Kaido's defenses have seemed impregnable, but it looks like the resistance fighters of Wano have learned the best way around the scaly skin of this tyrant.

The chapter focuses primarily on each of the Worst Generations' insane attacks, with Eiichiro Oda portraying them over giant spreads to help hammer home just how powerful they are. From Luffy's Gum Gum Kong Rifle to Kid's Slam Gibson to Law's Gamma Knife to Killer's Scyther Sonic, each of these devastating attacks are able to hurt Kaido, but aren't able to ultimately damage the captain of the Beast Pirates.

As many fans have theorized, one of the attacks that Kaido is most on edge about is Zoro's Flying Dragon Blaze, using one of the swords of Wano in a strike that might have been able to eliminate the Beast Pirate Captain, but unfortunately misses its mark. With Kaido immediately recognizing the katana is linked to Kozuki Oden, one of the premier figures of Wano's past, both the dragon and his ally Big Mom realize that they had underestimated their opponents.

The chapter ends with Luffy unleashing his Gum Gum Kong Gattling on Kaido, delivering a flurry of blows to the dragon that just might be enough to bring him down!

What did you think of this onslaught from the Worst Generation?