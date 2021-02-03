One Piece Stuns Big Mom with a Clever Luffy Revelation

✖

One Piece stunned Big Mom with a clever and hilarious Luffy revelation in the newest chapter! Although Luffy had indirectly faced off against her and garnered a major reputation for himself during the Whole Cake Island arc, Big Mom and Luffy have yet to fully battle directly. There have been brushes of it in the Wano arc's past, but Big Mom has yet to see what Luffy is actually capable. Though she's getting quite the lesson in it here as the climactic final battle of the Wano Country arc has brought five of the Worst Generation against two of the Emperors of the Sea.

Chapter 1002 of the series continues the fight between Big Mom, Kaido and Luffy's gang of supernovas, and although she had seen him at Whole Cake Island, it appears that she was unaware of his rubber Gum Gum powers. Because one clever reveal shows her reaction to the fact that her lightning powers have no effect on his rubber body.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Luffy focuses the majority of his attacks on Kaido together with Kid, Law, Zoro and Killer, but all the while Big Mom is keeping an eye on the fight. Kaido is already proving tough, but Big Mom is taking pot shots from the sidelines with the full power of Zeus and Prometheus. It essentially gives her command of the sky over the skull dome, and she uses this to pick off Zoro and the others when their attacks bounce off of Kaido's tough skin.

Big Mom then tries to take Luffy down with lightning, but she's shocked when it does nothing to him. Asking when the lightning had no effect, Luffy admitted that his body is made of rubber and thus her attack will not have any impact. This gives Big Mom the same kind of shocked face the fan favorite villain Enel once had, and definitely provided a fun bit of levity amidst all of the fury in the fight thus far.

But what did you think of this moment between Luffy and Big Mom? Do you think Luffy and the others will be able to defeat Big Mom while also dealing with Kaido? Is defeating both of them at the same time even possible?