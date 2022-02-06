One Piece Reveals First Look at Yamato’s Devil Fruit Power in the Anime

One Piece has revealed the first fiery look at Yamato’s own Devil Fruit power with the newest episode of the series! The war across Onigashima is starting to heat up as the Straw Hats and their various allies have gotten into their respective fights for the arc. Amidst all of this has been one of the most compelling new additions to the series as Kaido’s son Yamato was revealed to not only be on the side of Luffy and the rebel forces, but has shown off all kinds of impressive power of his own. That’s especially true with the newest episode.

Making matters even more intriguing was the fact that the more we have gotten to see Yamato in action, the more the new fighter has been able to show off their skills. This has been the case as Yamato vows to be the one to protect Momonosuke and Shinobu, and the newest episode takes this to the next level by giving fans of the anime a first look at the kind of true power Yamato has at his disposal. You can check it out below in a video released by Crunchyroll:

https://youtu.be/lRrxe0UCNKQ

Episode 1009 of the series continues Sasaki of the Tobi Roppo’s assault on Momonosuke and Shinobu, but Yamato has done everything in his power to stop the armored assault. It’s easier said than done as Sasaki’s group has been outfitted with powerful guns and shields, and even brute force has been unable to make any real dent on Sasaki or his squad. Making matters tougher is the fact that he also has to protect Momonosuke in the process, but that also came to an end with a full unleashing of Yamato’s power.

Yamato decides to get serious and starts to build a powerful fire from within. Growing a sharp set of teeth, a fiery ring forms around Yamato as it’s clear that the fighter intends to unleash his own Devil Fruit power. Before we get to see that happen, however, it’s soon revealed that Franky made it to the scene just in time to temporarily distract Sasaki and give Yamato and the others the opening they need to escape from the Tobi Roppo’s assault.

But what do you think? Are you excited to see more of what Yamato can do in future episodes? What are you most excited to see in One Piece's anime next?