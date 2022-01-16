One Piece Shows Off Yamato’s Most Impressive Scene Yet

One Piece really went all out with Yamato’s best scene in the anime yet in the newest episode of the series! As the War on Onigashima continues to break out with each new episode, the various fights across the island are now kicking into high gear as well. One of the major players fans have been wanting to keep an eye on has been Kaido’s son, Yamato. While he was first introduced fairly late into the Wano Country arc, and only got involved with the start of the actual fights on Onigashima, Yamato has quickly become a huge fan favorite.

First introducing himself to Luffy as the reincarnation of Oden meant to carry on his dream of opening Wano’s borders. Yamato has quickly aligned himself with the Straw Hats and the rebel samurai forces. When we had last seen Yamato in action, he was chasing down Momonosuke and Shinobu to protect the young Kozuki heir and the newest episode of the series showed off just what Yamato is willing to do to protect Momo with one flashy save against a member of the Tobi Roppo. Check it out below as shared by Crunchyroll:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 1006 of the series sees Yamato continuing to chase after Momonosuke and Shinobu, and the two of them managed to get Yamato off their trail with some ninja tricks. But although they manage to get away from what they perceived as a threat, Shinobu was quickly overwhelmed by all of the other forces chasing them down. Making matters worse was that King had officially assigned the Tobi Roppo with the mission of tracking them down and killing the Kozuki heir to change the tide of the rebellion.

When Sasaki and his forces pin down Shinobu, Yamato suddenly arrives and saves the two of them with a well placed Thunder Bagua. It’s a flashy scene in the episode alone, but this moment also worked to showcase to Momonosuke just how serious Yamato is about saving him. He’s even having doubts about the mysterious person even potentially being his father, but either way, Yamato has now fully declared himself as Oden in front of Oden’s son. It’s a moment that’s sure to turn the tide of their relationship even further.

But what do you think? How are you liking Yamato in the anime so far? What are you hoping to see from the newbie as the anime continues? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!