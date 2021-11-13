One Piece Reveals Chilling Sanji Mystery

One Piece has kicked off quite the chilling Sanji mystery with its newest chapter! Things have been generally pretty rough for Sanji over the course of the last few chapters as with the start of his fight against Queen (a fight that will likely be one of the final ones of the war for Wano overall), he started noticing some strange things happening to his body. Following Queen mocking Sanji over his Vinsmoke family history and ties to the Germa 66, Sanji now fears that he has fully become a Germa Soldier thanks to his new body.

He started to show off strange happenings within his body that seemingly made him indestructible despite how much actual damage Queen had done to him. As the changes continue in his body, the newest chapter digs the mystery in even deeper by suggesting that he loses pockets of his memory as well. What’s even worse is the implication that Sanji caused a lot of distress by enacting violence on an innocent woman who was standing near him in the midst of his strange transformation and awakened power.

Chapter 1031 of the series revisits Sanji as it’s revealed he’s run through the Pleasure Hall in his attempts to create some distance between him and Queen while his body was changing. But it’s surprisingly revealed that Sanji has been accused of hitting an innocent woman there, and while he has no memory of it, the women tell him he was the only one in the area and it has Sanji worrying that he’s becoming an emotionless soldier who’s capable of such darkness and violence against women like his brothers.

Thinking back to the incident itself, all Sanji remembers is that he was deep in thought when coming across this woman before the next thing he knew she was sent flying into the air and bled profusely when hitting the ground. Making matters worse, she looked over at Sanji with an immense fear in her eyes and that has Sanji thinking even more so that he can’t continue using the power of the Germa if this is the kind of fighter he’s going to become. Something he’ll have to grapple with in the fight ahead.

