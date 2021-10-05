One Piece Cliffhanger Sets Up Zoro’s Beef with King

The War For Wano is entering dangerous new territory in the pages of One Piece’s manga, with Luffy once again diving back into the battle for the fate of the isolated nation as he stares down the larger-than-life Kaido. While the main fight might be between the two captains of the Straw Hat Pirates and Beast Pirates respectively, the War has seen plenty of fights spring forth between the swashbucklers from each crew, as Roronoa Zoro is seen in the final pages of the latest chapter pitting his mettle against King of the Beast Pirates.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece’s manga, Chapter 1027, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

Zoro has gone through some serious battles during the War For Wano Arc, having been injured by Kaido to the point where he was wrapped in bandages to look like he was a mummy from Ancient Egypt. With Sanji carrying around the Straw Hats’ swordsman and even using Zoro as a cudgel against the Beast Pirates, the green-haired brawler was able to recuperate in record time and is now back in the thick of things.

Many believed that Zoro might be the one to take down Kaido, with him inheriting the sword of Wano and actually having the ability to injure the Beast Pirate Captain as Kozuki Oden had once done years prior. Unfortunately, Roronoa has problems with King, one of Kaido’s strongest lieutenants who is knocking him around the battlefield. With the two beginning a battle for the ages, King knocks Zoro off the headquarters of the Beast Pirates, with the Straw Hat barely able to save himself.

As Zoro exclaims to King, “Show a little respect! At least let me die by the sword!” with the Beast Pirate asking the same of him, showing that the two warriors still have respect for one another despite being on opposing sides. With the War For Wano showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, it will be interesting to see who is able to come out on top and whether Zoro will be able to battle one on one with Kaido once again.

Who do you think will win this battle between Straw Hat and Beast Pirate?