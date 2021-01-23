One Piece Shows Off Zoro's Stolen New Technique

✖

One Piece showed off a new technique Zoro actually stole in the newest chapter of the series. The milestone 1000th chapter of Eiichiro Oda's manga overall brought the Wano Country arc to its final climactic battle as the members of the Worst Generation in the country all set up to fight both Big Mom and Kaido at the same time. Luffy, Zoro, Kid, Killer and Law are now standing toe to toe against the two Emperors as the fight to become the eventual King of the Pirates is now more clear than ever. Now the fight is in full swing.

Following Luffy's big showing in the initial stare down between the five Supernovas and the two Emperors in the previous chapter, the fight between the seven is now underway and Zoro is showing off some of the new techniques he has picked up during his fights throughout Wano so far. As it turns out he lifted one right from his own ally Kin'emon, and used it to take Big Mom down a peg in Chapter 1001.

Chapter 1001 of the series starts the chaos between Kaido, Big Mom and the five Supernovas, the two Emperors go after Luffy with a powerful tag team move. After Kaido hits Luffy with his Thunder Bagua (which Luffy was able to slightly dodge at the last moment), Big Mom then attempts to burn him down with a direct attack from Prometheus. But before she manages to hit, Zoro saves him at the last moment.

Zoro reveals the technique he stole from Kin'emon, Foxfire Style: Fire Flame Rend, and completely slices Prometheus in half. Luffy's surprised to see Zoro use Kin'emon's move, and Zoro hilariously and happily confirms that he stole it. It seems that during his time throughout Wano, not only has he acquired the powerful sword Enma he has picked up some powerful techniques as well.

As the fight against Big Mom and Kaido continues it's clear that Zoro will show off more of his abilities, and thus will also show off a more powerful version of himself than he initially went into Wano with.