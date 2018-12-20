‘One-Punch Man’ Announces New Figure Featuring Saitama’s Iconic Pose

Saitama, the protagonist of One-Punch Man, has certainly had his fair share of merchandise over the years, but a new figure promises to bring a certain iconic pose to your collection.

The Japanese toy company Banpresto is coming out with a brand-new figure of Saitama in his classic yellow-and-red suit with white cape. Even better? Saitama has the one clenched fist down while the other flips his cape back behind him. If you’re a fan of the franchise, the pose should be instantly familiar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the figure below:

Saitama is here to save the day! Banpresto is coming out with a brand new premium #OnePunchMan figurine featuring Saitama in his iconic fist pose, just in time for the start of Season 2 in April 2019! Pre-order today~

Release Date: April 2019//t.co/Nxe9QpZiWs pic.twitter.com/UQVX6LKZvK — Aitai☆Kuji (@AitaiKuji) December 10, 2018

What do you think of the figure? Is this the sort of thing you’d purchase for your collection? Let us know in the comments!

For those unfamiliar with One-Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working stiff who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight, he is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard every single day, he eventually gains extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One-Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing 7 million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spinoff webcomics. Several volumes have been released since, and the anime adaptation is based on the remake.