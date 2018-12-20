Anime

‘One-Punch Man’ Announces New Figure Featuring Saitama’s Iconic Pose

Saitama, the protagonist of One-Punch Man, has certainly had his fair share of merchandise over the years, but a new figure promises to bring a certain iconic pose to your collection.

The Japanese toy company Banpresto is coming out with a brand-new figure of Saitama in his classic yellow-and-red suit with white cape. Even better? Saitama has the one clenched fist down while the other flips his cape back behind him. If you’re a fan of the franchise, the pose should be instantly familiar.

You can check out the figure below:

What do you think of the figure? Is this the sort of thing you’d purchase for your collection? Let us know in the comments!

For those unfamiliar with One-Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working stiff who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight, he is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard every single day, he eventually gains extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One-Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing 7 million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spinoff webcomics. Several volumes have been released since, and the anime adaptation is based on the remake.

