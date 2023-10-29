One-Punch Man Celebrates Creator's Birthday With New Art

Today is a big day for One-Punch Man, and we have its creator to thank. For those who do not know, the end of October celebrates two important events: Halloween and the birth of One-sensei. The creator of One-Punch Man has just turned another year older, and one of the series' creators is now celebrating One with new art.

The piece comes from Yusuke Murata, the mangaka behind One-Punch Man. The manga artist gifted One a cute like birthday tribute on social media, and it shows Genos celebrating the man's birthday.

"Happy birthday, One-sensei," the cute card reads. "I hope it will be a great year for you."

As you can see, the new artwork shows One-Punch Man himself in costume holding a tiered cake for One. As for Genos, the cyborg can be seen off to the side popping confetti to celebrate. It seems characters like Mumen Rider did not show up on time for this little sketch, but we are sure the whole cast of One-Punch Man is celebrating. Well, maybe except for Garou.

With this big birthday out of the way, One-Punch Man is staying busy thanks to Murata. We know the series has a new anime season in the works, but for now, the One-Punch Man manga is keeping Saitama afloat. The series kickstarted a new arc some months ago featuring a group of vigilante heroes. So if you want to brush up on One-Punch Man, you can find the hit manga on the Shonen Jump app.

What do you think about this special tribute to One? Are you keeping up with One-Punch Man? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!