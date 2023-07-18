One Punch Man: World Announced, First Trailer Revealed

Another One-Punch Man game is in the works with Crunchyroll Games and developer Perfect World announcing this week One Punch Man: World, a game planned for mobile platforms and PC. Set to release at some point later this year but without a specific release date, One Punch Man: World will follow the events of the first season of the anime while expanding on them at times. A brief gameplay trailer accompanying the announcement showed off some of how the game will play, too, along with a preview of some of the different heroes and villains players will encounter in the game.

Saitama is in the game, of course, but you’ll also be able to unlock different heroes from the anime. Speed-o-Sound Sonic, Puri-Puri Prisoner, Genos, and Mumen Rider are just a few of the ones that have been confirmed already. Set in Z-City, players will be able to explore the area and take part in side quests and more.

As for the gameplay, the game looks to focus more on real-time combat as opposed to the turn-based or card-based routes mobile games sometimes tend to take, though Crunchyroll and Perfect World, the latter being the developer of Tower of Fantasy, did indicate that there’d be elements in the game where you unlock and level up heroes. The gameplay trailer below provides more insights while the official setup of the game mirrors largely what we know from the One-Punch Man anime itself.

“A sinister wave of monster attacks has left Earth’s cities and the Hero Association under duress,” an overview of the game explained. “However, after three years of special training, Saitama has become so powerful that he can defeat opponents with a single punch. The thing is, Saitama just does the hero thing for fun, but when every enemy goes down in one punch, overwhelming power can be kind of… boring. Now, in front of the laid-back strongest hero, a new enemy appears. Will he be able to show his full power today?”

Preregistrations are open here, though there does not appear to be any sort of preregistration rewards campaign going at this time.

One Punch Man: World releases in 2023 for the PC and mobile platforms.