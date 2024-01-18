One-Punch Man Creator Is Ready to Serialize a New Manga

ONE has made a name for themselves by focusing on the likes of Saitama and Mob, but is aiming to work on a new manga series for the long haul.

The manga artist known only as "ONE" has been a force of nature in the manga world, with projects such as One-Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100 receiving legendary anime adaptations. Known for their wild action that has garnered quite a following, the creator of Saitama and Mob is aiming to continue a story that they recently released. Following the success of its initial chapter, ONE's new story has announced that it has been serialized, meaning manga readers are soon to experience more in the worlds of "Bugs".

Bug Ego first arrived in the pages of Young Jump last April, seeing ONE weave a bizarre story focusing on a world that sees glitches emerge that can change the future, if the conditions are met. To this day, ONE has continued working on One-Punch Man, while also working on the new manga series Versus. With Bug Ego now confirmed to be releasing more chapters in the future, the mangaka certainly has their dance card filled.

Bug Ego Will Return

Luckily, ONE won't be alone in focusing on the story of Makoto and Takehiro, as he is joined by artist Kiyoto Shitara to assist the One-Punch Man creator in handling the heavy lifting. The announcement was made in a recent issue of Weekly Young Jump, noting that Bug Ego will be serialized, but did not reveal when manga readers can expect the upcoming series to arrive on its pages.

For those who have yet to read the new manga from ONE, Bug Ego's description reads as such, "Makoto Hitsujiya transfers to a new high school and meets a strange classmate named Takehiro Kokudou. Kokudou introduces him to Bugs, a variety of phenomena that produce certain outcomes only if specific sequential actions are performed. The phenomena can range from bird droppings appearing on a sidewalk after pressing a certain combination of vending machine buttons to being able to lift weights beyond one's normal physical limits. Gradually, Hisujiya and Kokudou's friendship grows as they take advantage of the handy—and sometimes outrageous—conditions to activate Bugs that transcend the laws of science and humanity. Following Kokudou's footsteps, Hitsujiya becomes addicted to triggering these anomalies. But when he discovers a bizarre set of conditions required for a ridiculous Bug that can change his future, his curiosity may have serious consequences."

