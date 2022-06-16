One-Punch Man Cliffhanger Awakens Garou's Godly New Form

One-Punch Man has awakened Garou to a godly new form with the clifhanger from the newest chapter of the series as the fight between Saitama and Garou continues! The Human Monster saga has been one of the longest arcs in the manga series to date, but it has finally reached its climax now that Saitama and Garou have kicked off their full fight against one another. Saitama has been easily handling Garou (as one would expect), and thus the Hero Hunter has been growing more monstrous as he tries to gain enough power to deal any kind of damage to Saitama.

When we had last seen the two of them, Saitama and Garou's fight was actually winding down. Despite Garou's best efforts to be powerful and evil, he was still being an unexpected hero through his actions. Saitama wanted to calm him down and talk about things, but the newest chapter of the series threw all of that out the window. Now the fight between the two is heating up, and Garou's hunger for power and evolution brings him to a godly new form that taps into the dark powers of the cosmic unknown. Check it out:

#OnePunchMan gave Garou a cool as hell "Cosmic Fear Mode" lol pic.twitter.com/TI6iivZlVu — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) June 16, 2022

A new version of Chapter 162 of One-Punch Man has released and completely rewrote the events of the fight so far. Garou is no longer hinted at being a true good person at heart, but instead is growing more frustrated at his lack of power. This eventually becomes a rage that grows deeper. When Saitama knocks him into space with one more punch, Garou's rage connects him with the evil being we began to see form in space through the eyes of Homeless Emperor several chapters ago.

This space god begins to emerge on Earth, and offers Garou the power that could "rival fists that wrong the gods." Appearing in a vision in the shape of his master Bang, the god being takes advantage of the hero hunter's emotional and physical weakness and the two of them bond. Shortly after, Garou lands back in from of Saitama with a cosmic new look. Touting his own fists of god, it's revealed that he's now become "Awakened Garou Cosmic Fear Mode" and could finally have a power that can compare with Saitama.

But maybe not. What do you think? How do you like Garou's new cosmic form? Do you think it will be enough to give Saitama a proper challenge at last? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!